PM MODI

'Greater Solidarity, Coordination, Dynamism': China Hopes To Break Ice With PM Modi's SCO Visit

China on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, expressing hope that the summit would foster solidarity, friendship and deliver “fruitful results.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Greater Solidarity, Coordination, Dynamism': China Hopes To Break Ice With PM Modi's SCO VisitPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: ANI)

