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China worried? India is likely to seal BrahMos deal with Indonesia during PM Modi’s visit

The two countries are set to discuss defence, trade and critical minerals during the ongoing two-day PM Modi’s visit. The BrahMos missile deal is expected to be among the major outcomes of the talks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
China worried? India is likely to seal BrahMos deal with Indonesia during PM Modi’s visit
Image Credit: (Photos: X/@narendramodi)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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