/China worried? India is likely to seal BrahMos deal with Indonesia during PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Indonesia could produce a major breakthrough in defence cooperation, with India's Ambassador to Jakarta Sandeep Chakravarty saying that talks on the proposed BrahMos missile deal have reached an advanced stage.
He expressed confidence that the visit could bring "very positive" outcomes, particularly in the defence sector. He also suggested that the two countries are expected to announce several important agreements covering maritime security, critical minerals, trade, education and people-to-people ties.
Modi's visit will is his fourth to the country and his second official bilateral visit since 2018. The two-day programme is expected to feature detailed talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on a wide range of strategic and economic issues.
The proposed BrahMos missile deal is expected to be one of the main subjects during the summit.
Speaking about the negotiations, Ambassador Chakravarty said negotiations between the two sides had reached an advanced stage.
"There will certainly be very important talks on the BrahMos missile issue. I am fully confident that a very positive and good outcome will emerge. Talks on this deal have reached a very advanced level, and we hope the country will receive big good news during this visit," he said.
If the deal moves forward, it would be another major export success for India's indigenous defence industry and further strengthen strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Jakarta.
According to the ambassador, the talks will cover five broad areas that are expected to strengthen India-Indonesia ties in the coming years.
Defence cooperation and maritime security will be among the top priorities, particularly in the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping routes. Officials are also expected to discuss increasing trade and investment while encouraging greater participation by Indian companies in Indonesia.
Critical minerals will form another major part of the tax. These minerals are essential for electric vehicle batteries, semiconductor manufacturing and several advanced technologies.
Education, healthcare cooperation and stronger cultural and people-to-people exchanges are also expected to feature during the talks, with both countries looking at new agreements in these sectors.
Indonesia holds some of the world's largest reserves of several critical minerals that makes it an important partner for countries seeking reliable supply chains.
Asked about China's strong presence in Indonesia's critical minerals sector, Ambassador Chakravarty said Indonesia follows an independent foreign policy and provides opportunities to all countries.
"It is true that China has a presence there, but Indonesia's foreign policy is independent and gives equal opportunities to everyone. During the prime minister's visit, there could also be an important announcement in the field of critical minerals," he said.
Any progress in this area could help Indian industries strengthen access to raw materials needed for clean energy technologies, electronics and manufacturing.
The ambassador described the visit as one packed with meetings and high-level meetings.
"This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and his second official bilateral visit since 2018. His two-day schedule is extremely busy. He will hold detailed talks with the Indonesian president on several strategic issues. There is every possibility that the visit will produce concrete outcomes and historic agreements," he said.
The visit will also include an interaction with the Indian community in Indonesia. Ambassador Chakravarty said around 4,000 members of the Indian diaspora are expected to attend the event, scheduled for 7 pm local time on July 7, which is 5:30 pm in India.
Although the Indian community in Indonesia is smaller than in countries such as Australia, he said enthusiasm for the prime minister's visit is high, with members of the diaspora preparing to welcome him in large numbers.
The visit is expected to strengthen cooperation across defence, trade, technology and strategic sectors as both countries continue to strengthen their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.
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