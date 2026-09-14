/Chinese deployment along the LAC drops significantly, says Defence Ministry

The deployment of Chinese forces along India’s northern borders witnessed a significant reduction in 2025, following the Indian Army’s move to deploy 10 brigade-sized formations in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and traditional training areas, according to the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26.
A brigade typically comprises around 3,000 soldiers along with supporting units.
The Defence Ministry said the 10 formations deployed by the Indian Army were Combined Arms Brigade-sized forces. These are self-sustaining military formations comprising different combat arms, including infantry, armour, artillery and air defence, operating under a common structure.
This allows them to undertake operations independently and respond effectively to different battlefield contingencies.
“The deployment of IA (Indian Army) in all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency,” the report said, underlining the Army’s preparedness along the northern frontier.
On the overall security situation along the northern front, the ministry said 2025 saw a “significant reduction” in the deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces opposite India’s northern borders.
“The year 2025 witnessed a significant reduction in the deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite the Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade-sized forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas,” the report said.
The Defence Ministry said the Indian Army continued to secure the northern borders, while political, diplomatic and military-level interactions between India and China contributed to positive developments and helped maintain greater stability along the frontier.
The report highlighted the resumption and continuation of several mechanisms aimed at maintaining dialogue between the two countries and addressing issues related to the boundary situation.
The 33rd and 34th rounds of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) were held in March and July 2025, respectively.
The year also saw the resumption of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China to address the boundary question. Two rounds of SR talks were held in December 2024 and August 2025.
The ministry said developments in bilateral relations received further momentum following high-level political engagement between the two countries.
“The positive developments in bilateral relationships between both countries were further reinforced during Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin in August 2025,” the report said.
The constructive nature of India-China engagement was also reflected at the military level, according to the report.
It pointed to the 23rd Corps Commander Level Meet, described as the senior-highest military commander-level meeting, held in eastern Ladakh on October 25-26, 2025.
“At ground level, Border Personnel Meetings continue with the PLA in all sectors in a cordial and friendly environment to resolve issues of concern,” the report said.
The annual report was released as Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to China after participating in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where leaders of member countries discussed a range of global and regional issues.
On Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Ministry said the overall security situation remained firmly under control due to the sustained and relentless efforts of the Army.
The report also highlighted changes in the security environment within Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor.
According to the ministry, the situation stabilised to a large extent following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan on May 10 and May 12, 2025.
However, it cautioned that despite the stabilisation, the security environment remained unpredictable.
The ministry stressed the need for continued vigilance and preparedness along the LoC and across Jammu and Kashmir.
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