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Chinese deployment along the LAC drops significantly, says Defence Ministry

On the overall security situation along the northern front, the ministry said 2025 saw a “significant reduction” in the deployment of PLA forces opposite India’s northern borders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Chinese deployment along the LAC drops significantly, says Defence Ministry
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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