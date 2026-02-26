The 'boss who loves giving money': Chinese CEO distributes Rs 236 crore in viral cash dash | WATCH

Forget corporate vouchers and simple festive gifts. A crane manufacturer in China has changed the idea of a "year-end bonus" by turning its annual meeting into a high-stakes, multi-million dollar "cash dash" that has gained global attention.

Cui Peijun, the billionaire founder of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., recently handed out an astonishing 180 million yuan (about Rs 236 crore) in cash to his workforce. This act sparked widespread envy on social media.

A scramble for riches: The timed money-counting challenge

The highlight of the event, which celebrated the company's 2025 financial success, was an interactive "money-counting" challenge. Onlookers described the scene as chaotic and exhilarating:

The rules: Employees were invited onto a stage filled with piles of cash. They could keep every banknote they managed to count within a limited time.

The visuals: Viral videos captured workers frantically sorting through stacks of cash. Some struggled to carry heavy bundles of notes they had secured during the challenge.

The scale: The company hosted a huge banquet with 800 tables to accommodate around 7,000 employees.

Bonuses surpass 70% of annual profits

The level of generosity is rare in the corporate world. The Rs 236 crore bonus pool accounts for nearly 70% of the firm's total annual profit of 270 million yuan (Rs 357 crore).

During the event, Cui showed a moment of frustration with traditional corporate gifts. Upon seeing physical prizes, he reportedly shouted, "Why are we giving out washing machines? Bring up the cash and give everyone another 20,000 yuan (Rs 2.54 lakh) instead!

'Young people are burdened': The CEO's philosophy

While the internet has called Cui "the boss who loves giving out money," the founder claims his reasons are based on the tough economic situation for his staff.

"It is not that I love giving out money," Cui said. "It is that young people today are burdened with car loans and mortgages. Any help we can offer improves their lives."

Netizens praised the move, with one popular comment stating that such treatment is "more effective than any advertising," as it ensures employee loyalty and high-quality production.

A pattern of eccentric generosity

This is not just a one-time publicity stunt. Founded in 2002, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co. has grown into a global manufacturer operating in 130 countries. Cui, who owns 99% of the shares, has made these gestures a tradition:

2025: Distributed 170 million yuan (Rs 225 crore) to staff.

Women's Day: Gave over 1.6 million yuan (Rs 2.1 crore) in special bonuses to 2,000 female employees.

