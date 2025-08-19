Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Says Healthy, Stable India-China Ties Are In Long-Term Interests Of Both Nations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday underlined the importance of stable relations between Beijing and New Delhi, saying history and reality have proved that such relations are in the "fundamental and long-term interests" of the two countries and are also welcomed by developing countries.

During a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says, "The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin. History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see."

NSA Ajit Doval On China-India ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval noted the growing trend towards peaceful and tranquil borders, and stressed that ties between the two sides have become stronger.

"There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then. The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on," Doval said.

China Assures Resumption of Fertilizer and Rare Earth Mineral Supplies to India

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar that Beijing will resume supplies of fertilisers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines (TBMs), a step viewed as part of the broader effort by both countries to normalise relations.

This assurance is significant as China had blocked these supplies for almost a year. Fertilizers account for about 30 per cent of India's imports from China, rare earths are crucial for the auto sector, and tunnel boring machines are important for infrastructure projects. Hence, the resumption of shipments is seen as a sign of easing of tensions and a step towards more stable economic relations between the two countries.

