/The skies of Egypt, the eyes of India: Why this Chinese fighter jet has defence planners worried

China's military jets have found themselves locked in battle in the skies of Egypt against the French-origin Rafales as part of an extremely rare drill in the airspace of the African nation. Although an exercise held between China and Egypt, it has been attracting keen attention from the Indian defense establishment.
In the second phase of the joint drill, there were direct combat simulation exercises between the heavy-duty jets of China's J-16 and Rafale along with the MiG-29 jets of Egypt.
The first direct engagement: It is the first time when a Chinese fighter jet is simulating the battle against the Rafale, offering some interesting operational details.
The 'Hidden Dragon': The J-16 is a twin-engine, two-seat, 4.5-generation multirole fighter built by China's aviation industry, which is distinguished by its heavy payload and electronic warfare capabilities.
Capabilities comparison: Although Chinese aviation experts insisted on the broad range of combat capabilities of the J-16, military analysts pointed out that the Indian Air Force uses Rafales with custom modifications developed specifically for India and differing from those employed in Egypt.
There are some serious strategic reasons why India is paying close attention to the military exercises that are taking place.
Past air encounters: Previously, when Indian Rafale aircraft have clashed with Pakistani planes, India has used their Chinese-made aircraft. Since Pakistan has intentions of buying J-16 fighters to improve its EW capabilities, it makes sense for India to assess the capabilities of this aircraft.
China-Pakistan relations: In past border clashes, China had openly stated that it was sharing its real-time intelligence with Pakistan, which is why it is important for India to assess the capability of Chinese fighters.
Expansion of Indian fleet: India is further expanding its fleet with additional Rafale jets.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.