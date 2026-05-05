Chinese national arrested at Jogbani checkpost in Bihar's Araria; probe underway

A Chinese national has been arrested near the Jogbani Integrated Check Post in Araria for allegedly attempting to enter India without valid travel documents, raising fresh concerns over border security.

The accused, identified as Zhou Huan (born January 20, 1985), is a resident of Hunan province in China.

He was intercepted near the ICP gate while riding a scooter bearing a Nepali registration number.

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Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who were on duty at the time, grew suspicious of his movements and detained him for questioning.

During interrogation, Zhou Huan admitted to being a Chinese citizen but failed to produce a valid visa or any travel documents.

Investigators believe he entered India illegally via Nepal.

Acting promptly, the duty party of the 56th Battalion of the SSB, Bathnaha, took him into custody.

Officials confirmed that he was intercepted at the ICP on Monday evening and subjected to joint questioning by SSB personnel and immigration authorities.

Following preliminary interrogation, the accused was handed over to the Jogbani Police Station for further legal action.

A joint team comprising the SSB, intelligence agencies, and local police is currently conducting a detailed investigation.

Authorities are treating the case as sensitive from a national security standpoint.

Efforts are underway to determine the motive behind Zhou Huan’s entry into India and ascertain whether there is any larger network or conspiracy involved.

The investigators have informed the Chinese High Commission in New Delhi about the arrest.

The vigilance shown by security personnel at the border has been widely appreciated.

In the aftermath of the incident, surveillance and checks have been intensified across the region.

Officials have reiterated that no foreign national without proper documentation will be allowed to enter the country.

Zhou Huan remains in police custody, and further legal proceedings are being initiated under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act.