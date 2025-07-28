'Chinese Satellite Phone, Spy Drones And Nomads': How Army Neutralised 2 Pahalgam Terrorists

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev, a significant anti-terror operation launched by security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Zabarwan Hills. The operation was a joint effort by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It took place in the Lidwas area near Dachigam National Park and Mount Mahadev, a strategically and symbolically significant location in the Zabarwan Range. Hence, the operation was called Operation Mahadev.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs gathered over 15 days, beginning with the detection of a Chinese satellite phone in the Baisaran area on July 11, 2025. Local nomads provided additional information confirming terrorist movements in the Dachigam forests. The operation was meticulously planned, involving drone surveillance and inputs from intercepted communications.

Today, around 11:30 AM, security forces, including elite units like 4 Para, 24 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the SOG of Jammu & Kashmir Police, surrounded a group of three terrorists on Mulnar Peak near Lidwas Meadow, which falls in the Mount Mahadev area. The terrorists, caught resting in a tent, were neutralized in a swift and precise strike by the forces during intense firefighting.

Three terrorists were killed and identified as high-value targets. The operation continued post-encounter to locate remaining associates believed to be scattered in the forested area. Drones and additional reinforcements were deployed to support ongoing search and combing operations.

IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said, "Operation Mahadev is continuing. As per the initial reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralized. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside..."

However, sources in the Army linking the operation to the Pahalgam attack said, "A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who was involved in the Pahalgam attack got killed. A Rs 20 lakh reward had been announced for information on him." He named him as Sulaiman. Another killed terrorist is said to be Yasir @ Harris. He is also suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam attack, and the third is said to be Abu Hamza, though there is no confirmation of his role in the Pahalgam attack as of now.

Security forces recovered huge and modern arms and ammunition from the terrorists, including one M4 carbine, two AK-47 rifles, 17 rifle grenades, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). These recoveries indicate the terrorists were heavily armed and planning further attacks.

The operation was one of the most significant anti-terror actions since the Pahalgam attack, demonstrating the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and security forces. The use of indigenous technology, such as drones, UAVs, and local intelligence from nomads, indicates how security forces are combing the forest areas after the Pahalgam attack.

The operation coincided with a parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. The success of Operation Mahadev bolstered the government’s stance amid opposition criticism over security lapses.

While the neutralized terrorists were suspected to be linked to the Pahalgam attack, official confirmation of their identities is still awaited. The IGP said that identification would take time.

Intelligence suggested that other associates of the neutralized terrorists might still be active in the region, prompting continued search operations. The rugged terrain of Dachigam and Lidwas posed challenges for tracking.

The Chinar Corps updated progress on X, stating, “OP MAHADEV - Update: Three terrorists have been neutralized in an intense firefight. Operation continues.”

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Command chief, congratulated the forces for their swift action. He wrote on X, "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, compliments #ChinarCorps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralizing three terrorists in the ongoing operation #Mahadev in area #Lidwas. #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #JammuKashmir terror-free. #NationFirst #IndianArmy"

Operation Mahadev was a decisive strike against terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, neutralizing three high-value LeT terrorists. It showcased the synergy of security forces, advanced technology, and intelligence-driven operations.