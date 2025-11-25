Chinese Spy Ships Enter Indian Ocean; India Cancels BrahMos Test In Andaman - Is Beijing Mapping Strategic Waters?

Three Chinese spy ships are currently in the Indian Ocean, raising concern in New Delhi. After Shi Yan-6 entered the region this week, India cancelled a planned BrahMos missile test near the Andaman Islands.

Officially, the change was described as an “operational adjustment,” but many defence experts believe the timing reflects India’s concern over China’s increasing presence in these strategic waters.

What's really going on beneath the surface of these "innocent" scientific missions? Beijing claims oceanography. Strategic experts see something far more sinister: systematic underwater mapping, submarine route planning, sonar profiling, and missile targeting data collection. Each voyage refines China's ability to project power across the ocean that carries 80% of the world's maritime oil. Is this science or preparation for maritime domination?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A third Chinese Research vessel is now in the Indian Ocean region, 'Shi Yan 6' - capable of geophysical ocean research is heading to Mauritius, while 'Shen Hai Yi Hao' & 'Lan Hai' have begun surveys in the region pic.twitter.com/K3l3be3Z7n — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 24, 2025

The Three Dragons Circling India's Waters

Shi Yan 6: Launched in 2020, this ship is equipped with advanced systems for deep-sea research and underwater surveys. It is currently headed to Mauritius on what China calls a "scientific mission," heading to a region where Beijing's growing influence has already raised concerns in New Delhi. India has long warned about Beijing's tightening grip on Mauritius, and now a Chinese spy ship is heading directly there.

Shen Hai Yi Hao: The Deep Diver. This beast operates submersibles that plunge to depths of over 7,000 meters beneath the waves. Currently surveying minerals and underwater mountains near the Maldives, it's also suspected of mapping submarine cables and undersea routes. The Maldives' China-friendly government has been rolling out the red carpet for such vessels in recent months, a development that has India deeply concerned.

Lan Hai 201: The Shadow Operator. Operating in the Arabian Sea under the guise of "fishery surveys," this vessel continuously collects data using sonar and drones. The alarming part? It frequently operates with its AIS (Automatic Identification System) switched off, making its real activities impossible to track. Last week, it was spotted near Lakshadweep. That's practically India's doorstep.

BrahMos Test Canceled - Timing Too Perfect To Ignore

India had issued a notice on November 20 saying a missile test would take place between November 25 and 27 in the Andaman Sea, possibly involving an air-launched BrahMos. But yesterday, the plan was cancelled, and no official reason was given. The timing? Exactly when Shi Yan 6 entered the Indian Ocean Region through the Sunda Strait.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Earlier, in January and May 2025, Chinese research vessels came near India's missile test zone, reportedly trying to gather telemetry and flight data.