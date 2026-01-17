‘Chips First!’: UP CM Yogi’s Exchange With Young Child Breaks Internet | WATCH

A light-hearted moment involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken social media by storm, as a short video capturing his playful interaction with a young child went viral across social media. The clip shows a young child approaching the CM with an innocent request for a packet of chips, sparking laughter and warm reactions from those present.

The video appears to have been recorded during one of CM Yogi’s public engagements. Amid the usual official atmosphere, the unexpected demand by the child adds a refreshing touch.

As the child asks for chips, the Chief Minister responds with a smile, visibly amused by the candid request. The exchange lasts only a few seconds, but leaves the onlookers and CM Yogi laughing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Viral Video Here:

CM योगी ने जब बच्चे से पूछी ख्वाहिश, बच्चे ने CM से की चिप्स की डिमांड pic.twitter.com/By1vGyMyuT — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 16, 2026

Since being posted online, the video has been shared multiple times by several users on social media.

Netizens' Reaction To CM Yogi's Viral Interaction

The brief exchange between Yogi Adityanath and the child asking for chips may be simple, but it has struck a chord with viewers nationwide.

The viral clip has also sparked light-hearted memes and humorous captions, with users playfully reimagining the interaction or adding witty commentary.

"His priority is absolutely clear," an X user wrote sharing the video.

"Cutest video on the internet today," another person said on X.

The child’s fearlessness and the Chief Minister’s relaxed response combine to create a scene that feels light-hearted, contributing to the clip’s viral appeal.