Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987765https://zeenews.india.com/india/chirag-paswan-credits-ljprv-organisational-expansion-for-ndas-massive-bihar-victory-2987765.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR NDA SARKAR

Chirag Paswan Credits LJP(RV) Organisational Expansion For NDA's Massive Bihar Victory

Chirag Paswan said that the LJP(RV) systematically built its structure in every district of Bihar, ensuring deep grassroots outreach that contributed to the impressive NDA performance.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 03:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chirag Paswan Credits LJP(RV) Organisational Expansion For NDA's Massive Bihar VictoryUnion Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday credited the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 to the strong organisational groundwork laid by his party across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan said that the LJP(RV) systematically built its structure in every district of Bihar, ensuring deep grassroots outreach that contributed to the impressive NDA performance.

He stated that the expanded presence of LJP(RV) played a significant role in energising voters and strengthening the alliance's overall vote share. "The party set up the organisation in all districts of Bihar, and as a result, in the 2025 elections, such a massive victory was registered by the NDA," Paswan said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the enthusiasm reported by NDA legislators after the elections, he said, "If you speak with MLAs of the NDA, they will tell you that they received a really high vote share. The reason behind this is the consistent work done over the last five years."

Paswan noted that the LJP(RV) had made substantial progress since the 2020 Bihar elections, significantly improving its performance despite a limited number of seats. "In these five years, the party further increased its vote share from the 2020 elections. This time, we contested in just 29 seats but still achieved 5% vote share. This reflects a constant growth of LJP(RV)," he said.

He added that the party's rising support base is evidence of people's trust in its policies, leadership, and development-first approach. Paswan reiterated that LJP(RV) will continue strengthening its cadre and public connect to contribute more robustly to the NDA's governance.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Su-30 MKI
India Fast-Tracks Su-30MKI Deal With Armenia As Pak Sells JF-17s To Azerbaijan
modern Indian desserts
Modern Indian Desserts That Blend Tradition and Trend
global breakfast India
Global Breakfasts to Start Your Day Right
West Bengal
As Bangladeshis Flee West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC Against SIR
Delhi Trade Fair 2025
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings & More Details
Tejas fighter jet
India's Tejas Fighter Gets Powerful New Radar, Giving Edge Over China
Viral video
Viral Video: Pregnant Pup’s Grand Baby Shower Is Winning Hearts Online | Watch
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 21-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Lucky Draw Shortly
Technology
1 In 5 iPhones Made Globally In FY25 Came Out Of India Amid Record Sales
Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast And Its Turkey, Pakistan & Syria Connection: New Concern For India