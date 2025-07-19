Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Govt Over 'Rising' Crime In Bihar, Demands Accountability

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government over the "increasing" incidents of crime in Bihar.

"Everyone has to fulfil their responsibility. Whether it is our government or someone else's, crime cannot be managed like this," Union Minister Paswan said, emphasising that the government and police must act decisively to control crime.

Referring to the recent murder of a child singer in Vaishali, Chirag said, "Removing police station-level officers will not be enough; action should be taken against senior officials as well."

In the last few days, Patna has witnessed a series of criminal incidents.

On Thursday, five armed men stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar police station area, attacking a gangster, Chandan Mishra, inside the hospital premises.

Mishra, who has more than two dozen criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Five armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor of the medical facility, and opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Besides this, high-profile murders in recent times, like famous industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, advocate Jitendra Kumar, and others, have also raised eyebrows.

Chirag Paswan also criticised the recent remarks by a senior police officer, ADG Kundan Krishnan, linking crime to farmers, calling it "an insult to the food providers of the country".

He stressed that the administration must take strict action against criminals to send a strong message to society.

Chirag Paswan also took a dig at the meetings of the Opposition bloc INDIA, stating, "Holding meetings is irrelevant if there are no concrete results."

On the issue of employment, he said, "Providing employment is a good thing. But there is a fear of demand for land by opposition in exchange for employment," indirectly targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, amid ongoing debates over job creation in Bihar.