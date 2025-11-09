Chirag Paswan To Become Deputy Chief Minister Of Bihar If NDA Wins? Minister Responds

Bihar Polls 2025: In the high-stakes battle for Bihar, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has made a bold statement. If the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures victory in the upcoming Assembly polls, his party will stake a claim to the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. But in a twist that grabbed attention, Chirag made it clear that he won’t be the one taking the job.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, the young minister said his focus remains on his work at the Centre, even as he emphasised that the LJP deserves recognition for its performance within the alliance.

“I have always believed my strike rate has been close to 100 per cent, and I expect the same this time. I am confident my party will win all 29 seats it is contesting. If that happens, we would certainly expect a Deputy Chief Minister’s post. I believe there should be mutual respect in an alliance, if your partners perform well, they deserve recognition,” he said.

However, Chirag clarified that he is not personally eyeing the position. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given me significant responsibilities at the Centre. The food processing sector has tremendous potential, and my focus is on strengthening this ministry. So, I would not take the Deputy CM post myself, but yes, a leader from my party would definitely assume it if we win,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Chirag hinted at his long-term political plans. “In 2030, I will enter the Bihar elections in a stronger position. Whether I contest as the Chief Ministerial face or not, that decision will be taken in 2029,” he stated.

Commenting on the opposition alliance between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the LJP leader dismissed it as weak and disorganised. “I don’t understand what makes them a strong pair. Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar once and disappeared. The Mahagathbandhan lacks unity; it’s a friendly fight at best,” he said.

Reaffirming his support for the NDA’s leadership in Bihar, Chirag backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to continue in the top post. “It’s very clear within the alliance that Nitish Kumar will remain our leader. Amit Shah respected the alliance process by not announcing any name, but everyone agrees Nitish ji will be the Chief Minister,” he affirmed.

On a personal note, the 41-year-old minister, often asked about his marriage plans, said that tying the knot is not a priority right now. “Now isn’t the time. I won’t be getting married anytime soon, as I’ve been entrusted with major responsibilities,” he added with a laugh.