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'No one can stop the youth': Chirag Paswan on train cancellations ahead of CJP protest

Union Minister Chirag Paswan reacts to train cancellations and metro station closures ahead of CJP's Delhi protest, asserting "no one can stop the youth."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
'No one can stop the youth': Chirag Paswan on train cancellations ahead of CJP protest
Image Credit: IANS. Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'No one can stop the youth': Chirag Paswan on train cancellations ahead of CJP protest
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