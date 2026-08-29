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Chirag Paswan vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: NDA allies clash over SC reservation quota

The confrontation escalated on Saturday after Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has consistently opposed sub-quotas within SC reservation, said Manjhi should resign if he supports the introduction of a creamy layer. Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has backed sub-classification within the existing SC and ST quotas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Chirag Paswan vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: NDA allies clash over SC reservation quota
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Chirag Paswan vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: NDA allies clash over SC reservation quota
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