In his first interview after the Bihar election results that stunned political observers, Union Minister Chirag Paswan made a startling revelation about what actually went wrong for the opposition. While everyone expected him to credit the NDA's victory solely to organizational strength, what he exposed about the opposition's internal collapse was far more damaging. "They appeared divided, scattered. Friendly fights emerged publicly," Chirag stated, before delivering the knockout punch: "The opposition let their ambitions override everything else -- and that's why they lost."

Speaking exclusively to Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha in his first interview after the electoral triumph, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on Bihar, Nitish Kumar's experience, and his own modest contribution for the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar.

On Tejashwi Yadav's Family Troubles

When asked about the Yadav family dispute, Chirag responded calmly and avoided criticism. He said, “Laluji is like a father to me. Tejashwi is like my brother, and his sisters are like my own. It’s their family matter and I don’t want to comment much. I just hope they resolve it soon. When a family stays together, they can achieve anything, I’ve learned that from my own experience.”

Prashant Kishor Factor And Muslim Vote Shift

On poll strategist Prashant Kishor's unsuccessful electoral debut, Chirag said, "I've been saying based on my experience that a new party cannot succeed. I tried this experiment in 2020. As elections approach, voters get bipolar and polarize toward one coalition."

Addressing the shift of Muslim votes toward Owaisi's AIMIM, Chirag stated, "RJD got entangled in casteism and religious politics while practicing MY (Muslim-Yadav) politics. Muslims are moving away from Congress and RJD, now going with Owaisi. Their trust has been shaken."

No Reconciliation With Uncle

When asked whether his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras could rejoin the party in future, Chirag replied calmly, saying, "Sometimes a person goes too far, and I've already gone quite far. Who am I to bring someone close or push someone away? Those who left, left on their own. If they decide to return in future, I'll welcome them with open arms."