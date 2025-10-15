Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Wednesday, announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA for the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the list announced, the party has fielded Raju Tiwari from Govindganj, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darouli, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri, and Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta.

Mithun Kumar will contest the polls from Nathnagar, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri, Sangita Devi from Balrampur, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur and Prakash Chandra from Obra, the party said.

Meanwhile, NDA ally BJP released the second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total tally of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

According to the list released by the party, folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest elections from the Alinagar constituency of Darbhanga. At the same time, former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded from the Buxar constituency.

Mishra was earlier part of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj and had led the party's Youth Wing as president.

BJP had already declared its candidate in the other 71 seats on Tuesday.

Another NDA ally, Janata Dal (United), also released its first list of 57 candidates.

According to the release, the list of candidates for Janata Dal (U) in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 has been approved by the party's National President, Nitish Kumar.

It is worth noting that JD(U) has not included any Muslim candidates in the first list released.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) had also announced its list of six candidates on Tuesday, among whom four were sitting MLAs.

While the National Democratic Alliance has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.