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  • /Screams in hostel, 'ghost' video, missing girls claim: What happened at Chitkara University?

Screams in hostel, 'ghost' video, missing girls claim: What happened at Chitkara University?

Police are checking the complaints, social media claims and events that led to the unrest. Authorities have asked parents and students not to panic while the facts are verified.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Screams in hostel, 'ghost' video, missing girls claim: What happened at Chitkara University?
Image Credit: X. Student stage protest at Chitkara University.

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