/Screams in hostel, 'ghost' video, missing girls claim: What happened at Chitkara University?

A late-night protest erupted at Chitkara University near Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday after social media posts claimed that two female students were missing and linked the case to alleged suicide and 'ghost' rumours. Students gathered on the campus, property was damaged and a police vehicle was targeted before police stepped in as the claims spread online.
The unrest followed a wave of unverified claims circulating among students and on social media. Posts and videos referred to alleged screams inside a girls' hostel, late-night disturbances and supposed paranormal activity.
Another version claimed that a female student had died by suicide and that her 'ghost' was being seen or heard in the hostel. Other posts claimed that two female students had gone missing.
None of these claims had been established as fact when the protest broke out. Chitkara University later said reports of a suicide or death at its girls' hostel were false and had no factual basis.
The university also addressed questions about an ambulance seen at the hostel in the early hours of September 24. It said the ambulance had arrived for a student who was returning from hospital, not because a student had died.
As videos and posts spread across social media, concern grew among students and parents. The rumours soon moved from phones to the campus, where students demanded answers from the administration.
Hundreds of students gathered on the campus late on Friday night as the dispute intensified. Videos from the university showed a large crowd during the protest.
Some protesters allegedly damaged university property. A Punjab Police vehicle was also vandalised during the unrest, according to reports.
Police teams were called to the campus as the situation became tense. Reports said some students also clashed with police personnel who had arrived to control the crowd.
The protest centred on demands for answers about the social media claims and the alleged disappearance of two students. Police, however, said they had not been given the names of any students who were supposedly missing.
DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh said police had taken cognisance of the concerns raised by students and had seen the claims circulating on social media. He said there was no confirmed information identifying any missing student.
"I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue surfacing on social media. We have taken cognisance of the matter, but no one knows who is missing or the names of the girls. However, we will investigate the matter and conduct verification. All the children are safe here; there is no need to worry or panic," Sukhdev Singh said.
Police have taken a complaint and are checking the claims. CCTV footage and other available information are also being examined as authorities try to establish how the rumours began and what happened during the protest.
Chitkara University separately rejected social media reports about an alleged suicide or death at the girls' hostel. The administration said it had checked the claims and urged students not to rely on unverified posts.
#WATCH | Patiala, Punjab: On Chitkara University student protest, DSP Banur, Sukhdev Singh says, "... I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue… pic.twitter.com/Zgc2QoDAU5— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
Police are checking the complaints, social media claims and events that led to the unrest. Authorities have asked parents and students not to panic while the facts are verified.
Any claim about a suicide, missing students or paranormal activity remains unverified unless confirmed by police or other evidence. Authorities are also examining the violence and property damage during the protest, with further action expected on the basis of the investigation.
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