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Chitrakoot flood horror: Families lose homes, livestock and food grains

Although the water level has started to fall, officials remain alert because the river has risen again in some low-lying areas. Relief, cleaning and rescue operations are continuing in the affected parts of Chitrakoot.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Chitrakoot flood horror: Families lose homes, livestock and food grains
Image Credit: ANI. Chitrakoot flood aftermath: mud-covered streets and damaged areas.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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