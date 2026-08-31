/Chitrakoot flood horror: Families lose homes, livestock and food grains

Pal said, "The difficulty is such that we have become homeless. What more can I say? I don't see any facilities here. It's been two days, and there's still difficulty even moving on the roads. Since we are homeless, we should at least be able to gather our belongings, but there's no such facility. Cleaning work is going on, even at night, but there is mud and many problems. I only have what I am wearing right now; everything else has been swept away. Whatever little we could save, the rain is so heavy that we are living on the terrace, in the open, with our belongings. We are just surviving. I have never seen such a flood in my life."