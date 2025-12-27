Advertisement
NewsIndiaChomu Violence: 110 Arrested In Rajasthan, Internet Shutdown Extended
RAJASTHAN

Chomu Violence: 110 Arrested In Rajasthan, Internet Shutdown Extended

Rajasthan police arrested 110 people in Chomu violence as authorities extended the internet shutdown to curb rumours and prevent further unrest.

|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 12:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Chomu Violence: 110 Arrested In Rajasthan, Internet Shutdown ExtendedImage Credit: ( IANS )

Jaipur: The situation remains tense in Chomu town near Jaipur on Saturday following violence triggered by a dispute over the installation of railings outside a religious place.

To prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order, the administration has extended the suspension of WhatsApp and social media services for another 24 hours, till 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Poonam issued orders extending the internet shutdown after receiving a report from the Police Commissioner. The ban, scheduled to end at 7 a.m. on Saturday, has been prolonged in view of the sensitive situation.

Officials believe misinformation circulating on social media could further escalate tensions. The violence reportedly erupted over the removal of stones and installation of iron railings and a boundary wall near a religious place close to the main bus stand.

According to officials, an agreement had been reached with a local community to remove stones lying on the roadside. However, tensions flared when iron railings were later installed at the site.

When police and administrative teams arrived around 3 a.m. on Friday to remove what they termed an illegal encroachment, a crowd allegedly turned violent and began pelting stones, injuring six policemen.

In a major crackdown, police have so far arrested 110 accused, including 11 women, in connection with the violence. The arrests were carried out following the identification of stone-pelters, who were detained from their homes.

Special Commissioner Rahul Prakash is personally monitoring the case. Authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing communal harmony.

Chomu has effectively been turned into a high-security zone. Continuous flag marches were being conducted in the area.

While markets and traffic are currently functioning normally, police remain on high alert in sensitive areas. The administration has appealed to residents to ignore rumours, cooperate with authorities, and help maintain peace. 

