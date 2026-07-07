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'Chose to maintain silence...': Champat Rai issues first reaction in Ram Mandir donation theft case

In a handwritten letter posted on X, Rai explained that he had held back from commenting "as per the wishes of the trust" while a Special Investigation Team looked into the matter.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
'Chose to maintain silence...': Champat Rai issues first reaction in Ram Mandir donation theft case
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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