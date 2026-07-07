/'Chose to maintain silence...': Champat Rai issues first reaction in Ram Mandir donation theft case

The controversy first came to light in June, when discrepancies emerged during the counting of donations. A Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government carried out a preliminary probe and recommended action, leading to an FIR being registered on 25 June 2026 at Ram Janmabhoomi police station, based on Krishna Mohan's complaint. Eight people were named in total, including Rai's driver, Tinnu Yadav (Ramashankar Yadav), alongside Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra and retired bank official Subhash Srivastava. All eight, most of them Trust employees, were arrested in quick succession, with their premises raided and financial dealings, including land transactions, now under scrutiny.