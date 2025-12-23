Christmas Holiday Cancelled In UP Schools 2025? Here’s Why December 25 Will Be A School Day

Due to severe cold, dense fog, and cold wave conditions across Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have announced school closures and changes in school timings in several districts.

While many schools remain shut temporarily as a safety measure, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a clear directive cancelling the Christmas holiday on December 25, 2025.

Let’s take a detailed look at the district-wise updates:-

Varanasi: Schools Closed on December 23 and 24

In Varanasi (Banaras), all schools of all boards from Nursery to Class 5 will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to extreme cold. The order was issued by BSA Anurag Srivastava to ensure students’ safety amid falling temperatures.

Ambedkar Nagar: Three-Day School Closure

With a sharp rise in cold and fog, District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has declared a holiday for all board schools from Nursery to Class 12 on December 22, 23, and 24 in Ambedkar Nagar.

Farrukhabad: Two-Day Holiday Announced

Farrukhabad’s BSA Vishwanath Pratap Singh confirmed that, following the approval of DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, schools across all boards — including CBSE, ICSE, aided, recognised, and council schools — will remain closed on December 22 and 23 for Nursery to Class 12.

Raebareli: Schools Closed for Two Days

In Raebareli, District Magistrate Harshita Mathur has ordered a holiday on December 22 and 23 for pre-primary to Class 8 students. The closure applies to all boards, including government, aided, recognised, and KGBV schools, as confirmed by BSA Rahul Singh.

Mirzapur: Schools Closed on December 23 and 24

Due to severe cold and cold wave conditions, DM Pawan Kumar Gangwar has announced a holiday for Nursery to Class 8 students on December 23 and 24 across UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE schools.

However, teachers and non-teaching staff will continue to report to schools to complete departmental work such as UDISE, APAAR ID, SIR, and other official tasks.

Sambhal: Schools Shut for Two Days

In Sambhal, DM Dr Rajendra Pensiya has ordered the closure of all board schools from Nursery to Class 12 on December 23 and 24 due to harsh winter conditions.

Jhansi: School Timings Changed

Instead of closure, Jhansi District Magistrate Mridul Chaudhary has revised school timings. For Classes 1 to 8, schools will now operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to protect students from early morning cold.

Fog Alert: Schools Closed Today

In several districts, schools were also closed today due to dense fog, as visibility dropped sharply in the morning hours, impacting student safety.

Christmas Holiday Cancelled on December 25 in Uttar Pradesh

Putting an end to ongoing speculation, the Uttar Pradesh government has officially cancelled the Christmas holiday on December 25, 2025.

Why Is Christmas Holiday Cancelled?

The decision has been taken to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, coinciding with the conclusion of his birth centenary year.

As per the order issued by the Basic Education Department, schools will remain open on December 25, and special commemorative programmes will be organised across the state.

While winter conditions have forced temporary school closures and schedule changes in several UP districts, the state government has made it clear that December 25 will be a working day for schools. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with district-level announcements as weather conditions continue to evolve.