CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the results for the Plus Two Arts stream examination on August 8 at 4 pm. The results for those who took the 12th board test may be found on the CHSE's official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Vocational course results will also be released at the same time as the results for the arts stream. On a different official website, orissaresults.nic.in, you can examine both results.

To access their CHSE Results 2022, students would require their Odisha 12th Arts Roll Numbers. These roll numbers can be found on the candidates' CHSE admit cards, which have already been distributed. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. Post the formal declaration in the press meet, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results will be made available to the students online via the official websites in the form of digital scorecards.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream

Enter registration number and roll number

CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen

Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.

More than 3 lakh applicants registered for the Odisha Class 12 board exams this year. Most of the pupils are enrolled in the arts program. From April 28 to May 31, 2022, the state's Class 12 board examination was held. Using their registration number and board exam roll number, candidates can view their individual results.









