"Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge": PM Modi Criticises RJD-Congress

Bihar elections 2025: Highlighting the political "feud" between the Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that following the elections, it will escalate to such an extent that both parties will "tear each other's hair out."

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, cited Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM nominee Mukesh Sahani’s recent statement related to atrocities against the 'Nishad' community during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime. PM Modi claimed that the Congress has fielded Sahani against the RJD, and he is giving interviews to the media highlighting Lalu Yadav’s "jungle raj."

"A few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing feud between the Congress and the RJD. After this reality was exposed, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that the Congress has fielded the candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister’s position against the RJD on the front lines. He is giving interviews to the media, and in them, he is exposing the reality of the RJD’s jungle raj. He is saying that in the jungle raj, the most atrocities were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and Extremely Backward Classes. This is just the beginning; wait for the election results—these Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the RJD and the Congress for "insulting" Chhath, highlighting the silence of the RJD on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s "drama" remark about the festival.

"Whether it is the Congress or the RJD, they have no concern for the country’s security and faith. That is why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress’s Namdar comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi Maiya a drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, to our faith. Our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a farce. And when such words come out of the RJD’s Namdar’s mouth, a lock gets put on it," PM Modi said.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of the assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slower turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 a.m.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 a.m., has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 a.m.

Gopalganj district recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan, and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali — all as of 11 a.m.