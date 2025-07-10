IAF Confirms Identities of Pilots Killed in Churu Jaguar Crash

The two Indian Air Force pilots who lost their lives in the Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan have been identified as Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu, aged 32, and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, Indian Air Force said.

"Pilots Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh lost their lives in the IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft crash near Churu, Rajasthan, yesterday," ANI reported, quoting the Indian Air Force.

The incident happened on Wednesday during a routine training mission, when an IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.

"An IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief," the IAF said in a statement.

An eyewitness who saw the crash recalled, "I witnessed a sudden plume of smoke. The pilot tried his best to protect the village."

Rajdeep, claiming to be an eyewitness of the IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crash near Churu, told ANI, "I was sitting in my field when I witnessed a sudden plume of smoke... Parts of the pilot's body were found scattered... One diary of the IAF was also found and we handed it over to the SHO... The pilot tried his best to protect the village, I can say it for sure (to avoid a crash there)."

A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a statement.

This is reportedly the third Jaguar crash in India in the past five months, raising concerns about the aging fleet's operational safety.

A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, when a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas. One of the IAF pilots, Siddharth Yadav, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.

On March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely.

