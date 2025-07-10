Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929692https://zeenews.india.com/india/churu-jaguar-crash-iaf-flight-lieutenant-squadron-leader-killed-2929692.html
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

IAF Confirms Identities of Pilots Killed in Churu Jaguar Crash

This is reportedly the third Jaguar crash in India in the past five months, raising concerns about the aging fleet's operational safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAF Confirms Identities of Pilots Killed in Churu Jaguar Crash Visual of the spot where the IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft crashed. (Photo: ANI)

The two Indian Air Force pilots who lost their lives in the Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan have been identified as Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu, aged 32, and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, Indian Air Force said. 

"Pilots Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh lost their lives in the IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft crash near Churu, Rajasthan, yesterday," ANI reported, quoting the Indian Air Force.

The incident happened on Wednesday during a routine training mission, when an IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.

"An IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief," the IAF said in a statement.

An eyewitness who saw the crash recalled, "I witnessed a sudden plume of smoke. The pilot tried his best to protect the village."

Rajdeep, claiming to be an eyewitness of the IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crash near Churu, told ANI, "I was sitting in my field when I witnessed a sudden plume of smoke... Parts of the pilot's body were found scattered... One diary of the IAF was also found and we handed it over to the SHO... The pilot tried his best to protect the village, I can say it for sure (to avoid a crash there)."

A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a statement.

This is reportedly the third Jaguar crash in India in the past five months, raising concerns about the aging fleet's operational safety.

A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, when a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas. One of the IAF pilots, Siddharth Yadav, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.

On March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK