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NewsIndiaCoordinated storm: CID targets Mamata Banerjee's home and nephew's office while she meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
TMC MAMATA BANERJEE

Coordinated storm: CID targets Mamata Banerjee's home and nephew's office while she meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

A CID team arrived at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata while officers also visited Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office. The development comes as Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi meeting Sonia Gandhi.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Coordinated storm: CID targets Mamata Banerjee's home and nephew's office while she meets Sonia Gandhi in DelhiCID outside Mamata Banerjee's residence. (Photo:ANI)

While TMC Supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi holding a closed-door meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, CID teams back home have launched a coordinated crackdown, simultaneously descending on the former CM's residence and the Camac Street office of her nephew and key political heir, MP Abhishek Banerjee.

 

 

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