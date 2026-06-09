Coordinated storm: CID targets Mamata Banerjee's home and nephew's office while she meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
A CID team arrived at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata while officers also visited Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office. The development comes as Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi meeting Sonia Gandhi.
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While TMC Supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi holding a closed-door meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, CID teams back home have launched a coordinated crackdown, simultaneously descending on the former CM's residence and the Camac Street office of her nephew and key political heir, MP Abhishek Banerjee.
(This is a developing story.)
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