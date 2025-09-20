Advertisement
KASHMIR

CIK Busts Cross-Border Terror Nexus Disguised As Social Activism In Kashmir

During the raids, seven individuals were detained for questioning, and incriminating digital evidence was seized. According to CIK, the suspects had been misusing media platforms related to human rights, women’s empowerment, and environmental issues to further an anti-national agenda.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 11:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CIK Busts Cross-Border Terror Nexus Disguised As Social Activism In Kashmir

 In a major counterterrorism operation, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit has uncovered a network allegedly linking Pakistan-based terror handlers with local social media users in Jammu and Kashmir. The network, officials said, was operating under the guise of social activism to spread false narratives and radicalise youth.

Acting on credible intelligence, CIK conducted coordinated raids at eight locations across Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Handwara, and Shopian. The searches were carried out under FIR No. 03/2023, registered under Sections 505 and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following warrants issued by the Special NIA Court in Srinagar.

“Inputs revealed that some individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers through encrypted messaging applications,” a CIK spokesperson stated, adding, “They were found spreading false narratives, attempting to disturb public order, and radicalising the youth.”

The agency believes the operation has disrupted a “dangerous ecosystem operating under the façade of social activism but serving terror interests.” The seized material is expected to provide further insight into the scale of the conspiracy, and authorities have not ruled out more arrests.

“This action signals a zero-tolerance approach against those attempting to camouflage terror-linked activities as civil society initiatives,” the spokesperson added. “Such elements endanger peace and act as force multipliers for cross-border terrorism.”

The investigation is ongoing, with officials working to trace communication chains with handlers across the border and expose others involved in the covert operation. Fresh revelations are expected as digital forensics progresses.

