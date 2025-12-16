Advertisement
NewsIndiaCIK Conducted Predawn Raids Across Seven Districts Of Kashmir In Terror Glorification Case
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

CIK Conducted Predawn Raids Across Seven Districts Of Kashmir In Terror Glorification Case

Counterintelligence Kashmir conducted predawn raids at 12 locations across seven Kashmir districts in a UAPA-linked probe into online terror glorification, radicalisation, and recruitment activities.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CIK Conducted Predawn Raids Across Seven Districts Of Kashmir In Terror Glorification CaseImage: ANI

Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday launched predawn raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case involving online glorification of terrorism and recruitment activities, sources said.

Officials said that the raids are being carried out at 12 locations across seven districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Kupwara.

The searches are being conducted after obtaining proper search warrants in connection with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station CIK, they said.

The case pertains to terror-related crimes, particularly the online glorification and propagation of terrorist ideology with the intent to radicalize and recruit individuals into terrorist ranks, officials said. They added that further details are awaited. 

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
