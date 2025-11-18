CIK Conducts Pre-Dawn Raids At SMHS Hospital, Other Locations Across Kashmir

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday carried out a series of pre-dawn raids at multiple locations across the Valley, including the premier SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a white-collar terror module.

Official sources said searches were conducted at several government health institutions and private residences, including Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital and the Super Specialty Hospital at Shireen Bagh. Simultaneous raids were also carried out in parts of south Kashmir, including Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

In Kulgam, the CIK team searched the residence of Dr. Umer Farooq, a cardiologist posted at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and the son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, resident of the Bugam area. Similar searches were also reported from the Shangus area of Anantnag, the sources added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials said the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged links between certain individuals and proscribed terror outfits. Several documents, digital devices, and other materials were reportedly seized during the operation.

The CIK, a specialized counter-terror wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has intensified its crackdown on individuals suspected of aiding terrorist activities. The agency said further investigation into the case is underway.