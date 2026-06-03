CIK conducts search operation in six Kashmir districts in terror related case

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday conducted pre-dawn searches at eight locations across six districts of Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into Pakistan-sponsored terror networks, sleeper cells, and activities linked to the recruitment, radicalisation, and facilitation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the searches are being carried out in connection with FIR No. 02/2015 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

Based on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis, and sustained investigation, officials identified eight locations for searches across Kashmir two each in Srinagar and Bandipora, and one each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Sopore in Baramulla district.

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According to officials, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) suspects that the individuals under scrutiny were in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and were allegedly involved in disseminating extremist propaganda, carrying out radicalisation activities, and facilitating terror-related operations.

The searches were aimed at recovering incriminating material, establishing terror linkages, identifying associates, facilitators, and overground workers (OGWs), and generating actionable intelligence to strengthen the investigation and facilitate appropriate legal action, sources said.

Officials added that all requisite legal formalities had been completed and search warrants were obtained from the competent court. The operations were conducted in accordance with established legal procedures, with adequate security arrangements and technical support teams in place.

Meanwhile, a joint counter-terror operation by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered its ninth day on May 31 in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in Rajouri district's Manjakote sector. Security forces continued their search to locate suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

The operation, dubbed Operation Sheruwali, was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of terrorists in the region and is being conducted jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

The operation intensified on Thursday after security forces came under heavy gunfire and shelling in the Dorimal forest area. In response, they tightened the security cordon and increased deployment along key routes surrounding the dense forest region.

Officials said additional personnel and logistical resources were rushed to the area to establish what they described as a "strong and impenetrable cordon." The objective is to prevent the suspected militants from escaping the area while search teams continue combing operations.

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