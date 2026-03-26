CIK cracks cross-border recruitment module; Key evidence sized exposing modus operandi

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) today conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian, leading to the busting of a significant terrorist recruitment module operating in coordination with handlers from across the Line of Control (LoC) and in connivance with a network based in Bangladesh.

CIK officials said, “The searches were carried out at 10 locations in the Kashmir Valley in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in connection with case FIR No. 01/2026 under Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at Police Station CIK.”

During the investigation, it emerged that the module is being handled by a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Shabir Ahmad Lone, originally hailing from Kangan in Ganderbal district of Kashmir. He operates under multiple aliases, including Raju and Zafar Saddique. The handler is highly radicalized and trained, having undergone structured arms training (Daura-e-Aam and Daura-e-Khas) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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It is said that Shabir initially worked as an over-ground worker for a terrorist outfit in the late 1990s before joining the terrorist organization LeT in the early 2000s. He later infiltrated India via the Bangladesh border and has remained actively involved in terror-related activities, including conspiracies in high-profile attacks.

After facing legal proceedings in India in the past, he exfiltrated to Bangladesh, where he has since been operating and coordinating terrorist recruitment and network expansion.

Investigations have further revealed that Shabir Ahmad Lone is in close contact with the senior leadership of proscribed terrorist organizations and has played a key role in reviving cross-border terror modules, including those recently unearthed in different parts of the country. He is currently believed to be based in Bangladesh and continues to direct operations through a network of associates and over-ground workers. He is considered a most-wanted terrorist operating from foreign soil.

In a related development, CIK had earlier arrested one of his close associates, Irfan Ahmad Wani, a 45-year-old resident of Heerpura, Shopian, who was working as a religious functionary at a local mosque.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused was in continuous contact with the handler, Shabir Ahmad Lone, and other terrorists based in Pakistan and Afghanistan through encrypted messaging platforms. He was actively engaged in facilitating recruitment, radicalization, and logistical support at the local level.

The investigation has further revealed that the module was using encrypted communication platforms and other digital means to maintain secrecy and coordinate with handlers across borders.

During the searches conducted today, incriminating material, including digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops, and other documents, was recovered and seized.

The ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the broader terror ecosystem by identifying and taking strict legal action against all individuals involved, including over-ground workers (OGWs), facilitators, conduits, and sympathizers operating both within the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and from foreign soil, including Bangladesh.