Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2982109https://zeenews.india.com/india/cik-cracks-down-on-online-terror-in-j-k-nine-arrested-including-female-in-valley-wide-raids-2982109.html
NewsIndia
CIK KASHMIR

CIK Cracks Down On Online Terror In J-K; Nine Arrested, Including Female, In Valley-Wide Raids

The operation, conducted with support from local police, focused on individuals allegedly using social media platforms to incite violence, spread anti-national propaganda, and foster communal hatred.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CIK Cracks Down On Online Terror In J-K; Nine Arrested, Including Female, In Valley-Wide RaidsPhoto Credit: IANS

In a sweeping crackdown on online terror networks, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out coordinated raids across the Kashmir Valley today, sending a strong message against extremism and digital radicalisation.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the online glorification of terrorism and the radicalisation of youth, CIK teams targeted ten specific locations across Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama. The operation, conducted with support from local police, focused on individuals allegedly using social media platforms to incite violence, spread anti-national propaganda, and foster communal hatred.

The operation has resulted in the detention of nine suspects, including one female. Authorities also seized a cache of incriminating evidence, including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices, which will undergo forensic examination. CIK officials stated that the recovered material is expected to provide critical leads for further investigations and enforcement action.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This valley-wide crackdown marks the beginning of an intensified fight against online terrorism and unlawful digital activity,” said the CIK SSP Kashmir. “More raids and detentions are imminent as authorities remain committed to protecting Kashmir’s youth from the influence of Pakistan-backed terrorist handlers, violent extremism, and to uphold peace in the region.”

CIK’s action underscores its commitment to safeguarding public order and internal security by addressing digital threats at their source, highlighting the importance of proactive measures in the ongoing battle against cyber-radicalisation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

why do fox cry at night
Why Do Foxes Cry At Night? Know The Secret Behind Haunting Sound
PM Modi
Jairam Slams PM's Silence On Trump, China Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Smog Not Just Punjab’s Fault; Pollution Must Be A National Emergency
India Nepal border closure
Nepal-India Border Points Closed For 72 Hours Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Bihar Polls
Tamil Nadu women health project
TN Launches Rs. 41-Crore ‘Women Wellness Week’ Cancer Screening Project
Gurugram shooting
Gurugram School Students Use Father’s Licensed Gun To Shoot Friend, Detained
Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan To Become Dy CM Of Bihar If NDA Wins? Minister Responds
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.11.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Pakistan
Pakistan Hands Over Massive Powers To Asim Munir; Stage Set For Next Coup?
Shashi Tharoor
‘Unfair To Judge...’: Shashi Tharoor Defends LK Advani With Nehru Parallel