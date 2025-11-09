CIK Cracks Down On Online Terror In J-K; Nine Arrested, Including Female, In Valley-Wide Raids

In a sweeping crackdown on online terror networks, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out coordinated raids across the Kashmir Valley today, sending a strong message against extremism and digital radicalisation.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the online glorification of terrorism and the radicalisation of youth, CIK teams targeted ten specific locations across Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama. The operation, conducted with support from local police, focused on individuals allegedly using social media platforms to incite violence, spread anti-national propaganda, and foster communal hatred.

The operation has resulted in the detention of nine suspects, including one female. Authorities also seized a cache of incriminating evidence, including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices, which will undergo forensic examination. CIK officials stated that the recovered material is expected to provide critical leads for further investigations and enforcement action.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This valley-wide crackdown marks the beginning of an intensified fight against online terrorism and unlawful digital activity,” said the CIK SSP Kashmir. “More raids and detentions are imminent as authorities remain committed to protecting Kashmir’s youth from the influence of Pakistan-backed terrorist handlers, violent extremism, and to uphold peace in the region.”

CIK’s action underscores its commitment to safeguarding public order and internal security by addressing digital threats at their source, highlighting the importance of proactive measures in the ongoing battle against cyber-radicalisation.