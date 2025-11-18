CIK Detained Doctor And Wife Misusing Professional Positions For Unlawful Activities

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) today conducted coordinated searches at four locations across the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag, acting on search warrants issued by the Hon’ble Designated Court under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 05/2025 under Sections 196, 152, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Police Station CIK.

These searches are part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas. By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalize youth, incite violence, and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India.

During the operation, two accused: Shahzada Akhtar, wife of Dr. Umer Farooq Bhat, resident of Bugam Kulgam and presently residing at Sheeren Bagh Srinagar, with her husband Dr. Umer Farooq Bhat, who is presently working in Super Specialty of SMHS Hospital, Sheeren Bagh Srinagar, were detained.

CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation. The recoveries include 05 mobile phones, 05 SIM cards, 01 tablet device, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.

Interestingly, Dr. Umer Farooq, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behavior detrimental to public order and national security.

Subsequently, during the investigation, it has also emerged that the detained individuals were misusing their positions and social standing to mask unlawful activities.

The female suspect, Shahzada Akhtar is alleged to have been involved in radicalizing local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction.

Her affiliation with the banned terrorist organization ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’, is currently under investigation. This dimension of the case highlights a concerning trend of the exploitation of social roles and professional facades to advance disruptive agendas.

All recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organized propaganda efforts. Early leads indicate the possibility of a wider ecosystem of collaborators and sympathizers, whose activities were aimed at amplifying extremist content and manipulating public perception.

This operation sends an unambiguous message: no individual, irrespective of position or profession, will be allowed to weaponise social or digital influence to aid terrorism or disturb public order.

CIK remains resolute in its mission to dismantle the terror ecosystem, including its operators, facilitators, sympathisers, promoters, and propagators. The crackdown continues, and more actions are expected as the investigation unfolds