CIK Raids 22 Locations Across Kashmir In Major Crackdown On Cyber Terror Financing Network

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday launched a sweeping operation against a network of mule bank accounts allegedly used for cyber fraud and terror financing. As part of the crackdown, 22 locations were raided, including over 10 sites in Srinagar alone.

The operation, carried out after obtaining court approval, spanned multiple districts, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, and Kulgam, signalling a valley-wide effort to dismantle a covert money-movement network operating under the guise of routine digital transactions.

Investigators targeted a network of suspected mule bank accounts allegedly used to launder proceeds from cyber frauds and online scams and to channel illicit funds to terror networks for financing activities.

During the raids, officials seized digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and storage devices, along with financial documents believed to contain crucial evidence related to the network’s operations.

The crackdown is part of CIK’s intensified efforts to dismantle terror financing and recruitment modules. Earlier, on December 16, 2025, CIK had conducted raids at 12 locations across seven districts, Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, and Anantnag, to bust a terror recruitment module focused on the online glorification of terrorism.

Investigators have also targeted individuals suspected of misusing human rights advocacy platforms and social media to carry out activities prejudicial to national security.

The latest operation underscores CIK’s growing focus on hybrid threats that blend cybercrime with terrorism, a rising concern in Jammu and Kashmir amid increasing digital radicalization.