/Kashmir terror crackdown: CIK launches simultaneous raids across 5 districts in cyber recruitment probe

In a decisive multi-district operation underscoring the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s unwavering resolve against residual terror ecosystems, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday launched extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts.
The early-morning action, which began around 5am and continued for at least five hours, forms part of the ongoing investigation into FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under Sections 505 and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Officials confirmed that the case centers on the alleged misuse of online platforms for glorifying terrorism, radicalizing vulnerable individuals, and attempting to recruit them into the ranks of the banned terrorist organization.
Sources in CIK said The teams systematically searched identified premises to recover documents, digital devices, and other material relevant to the probe. Mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, and related electronic equipment were seized and will undergo detailed forensic examination.
Authorities have not yet released complete details on detentions or further legal steps, emphasizing that the investigation remains active and focused on dismantling the digital facilitation network supporting terror activities.
This latest operation builds on CIK’s sustained campaign against online terror infrastructure in the Valley. Over the past several years, the specialized wing has repeatedly targeted individuals and modules that exploit social media, encrypted messaging applications, and digital platforms to spread secessionist narratives, glorify terrorists, and lure youth into extremist fold—often under the cover of activism or other ostensibly legitimate activities.
The consistent focus on cyber radicalization reflects a clear understanding that modern terror modules increasingly rely on online propaganda and remote recruitment rather than traditional physical networks alone.
The raids come against the backdrop of heightened security measures across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have activated the ‘Proactive Shield’ operation to restrict the movement of active terrorists and their sympathizers following recent incidents, including twin terror attacks in south Kashmir.
By pairing ground-level containment with targeted disruption of online radicalization pipelines, agencies are systematically degrading both the operational capacity and the ideological support base of residual terrorist elements.
Officials reiterated that the objective remains the complete dismantling of the terror ecosystem—identifying overground workers, digital facilitators, conduits, and sympathizers operating within the Union Territory and those directing activities from across the border.
The recovery of digital devices is expected to yield further leads that will guide subsequent investigation and legal action.
The force continues to act against every attempt of Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terror networks, whether through guns or through online movement after carrying twin terror attacks in South Kashmir.
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