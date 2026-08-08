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Kashmir terror crackdown: CIK launches simultaneous raids across 5 districts in cyber recruitment probe

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out simultaneous dawn raids across five districts—Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, and Bandipora—targeting online terror propaganda, cyber radicalization, and recruitment networks under UAPA.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Kashmir terror crackdown: CIK launches simultaneous raids across 5 districts in cyber recruitment probe
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmir terror crackdown: CIK launches simultaneous raids across 5 districts in cyber recruitment probe
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