CIK Raids Underway At 13 Locations Across J-K Linked To JeM, Delhi Blast Case

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday launched simultaneous raids at 13 locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast case.

According to officials, the operation is aimed at dismantling terror networks and identifying individuals associated with suspects linked to the Delhi blast, particularly those connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) outfits.

Searches are being conducted in multiple districts, including Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian. The raids seek to uncover a broader network providing logistical support and communication channels to the main suspects in the case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ongoing operation is directly tied to the 10 November 2025 car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which the central government has classified as a terrorist attack. Dr Umar Un Nabi has been identified as the prime suspect, confirmed through DNA testing as the driver of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20.

Investigations have revealed the existence of a “white-collar terror module” operating from Al Falah University in Faridabad, involving educated professionals. Diaries recovered from the accused detail the planning phase of the attack, reportedly carried out between 8 and 12 November. Officials have also confirmed that the suspects used the Signal app for communication and raised approximately ₹20 lakh to procure IED materials.

Earlier, the CIK conducted raids at 10 locations across five districts, detaining nine individuals, including one woman, as part of a crackdown on online terror propaganda and youth radicalisation.

Additionally, surprise search operations were carried out in several jails, including Central Jail Srinagar and District Jail Kupwara, to detect illegal communication devices and other prohibited materials.