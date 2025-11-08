Advertisement
CIK SEARCHES KASHMIR JAILS TERROR LINKS

CIK Searches Central Jail Srinagar, Kupwara Over Terror Links & Digital Device Misuse

Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) and jail authorities searched Central Jail Srinagar and Kupwara to dismantle terror networks and investigate the misuse of digital communication devices by OGWs.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CIK Searches Central Jail Srinagar, Kupwara Over Terror Links & Digital Device MisuseSrinagar: Security forces deployed outside Srinagar Central Jail. (Photo: IANS)

Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK), along with jail authorities is conducting searches in Kashmir jails as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-related cases. The searches are aimed at dismantling terror networks, identifying terrorist associates (overground workers), preventing the misuse of communication devices within jail premises, and identifying potential links with terror handlers based across the border. 

The CIK is investigating how these individuals communicate and receive instructions to further terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley. 

Two jails central jail Srinagar and district jail Kupwara were searched. Where from CIK got information about using of digital devices. 

The CIK is actively investigating the security breach that allowed these communication devices to be smuggled inside the jail, and facilitators or collaborators involved in the act will also be investigated.

These jail searches are part of a broader, continuing crackdown by multiple agencies, including CIK, NIA, and SIA, against the terror ecosystem and support structures in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Previously CIK operations in last month have also searched district jails in Anantnag and Rajouri.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

