CIK Searches Central Jail Srinagar, Kupwara Over Terror Links & Digital Device Misuse

Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK), along with jail authorities is conducting searches in Kashmir jails as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-related cases. The searches are aimed at dismantling terror networks, identifying terrorist associates (overground workers), preventing the misuse of communication devices within jail premises, and identifying potential links with terror handlers based across the border.

The CIK is investigating how these individuals communicate and receive instructions to further terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley.

Two jails central jail Srinagar and district jail Kupwara were searched. Where from CIK got information about using of digital devices.

The CIK is actively investigating the security breach that allowed these communication devices to be smuggled inside the jail, and facilitators or collaborators involved in the act will also be investigated.

These jail searches are part of a broader, continuing crackdown by multiple agencies, including CIK, NIA, and SIA, against the terror ecosystem and support structures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously CIK operations in last month have also searched district jails in Anantnag and Rajouri.

