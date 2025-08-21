Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, who is among the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" and wanted for her 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, has been taken into custody in India. Singh was allegedly on the run from the United States since March 2023 to escape prosecution.

Flight To India And Missing Child Investigation

Singh, her Indian-origin husband Arshdeep Singh, and six other children were last spotted boarding a flight to India on March 22, 2023. This came days after her son Noel Alvarez was reported missing officially. Noel was not present on the family's flight and had not been seen since. During the preliminary probe, Singh allegedly gave incorrect information about his whereabouts, saying he was with his biological father in Mexico.

Global Manhunt And Bonus Reward

In October 2024, Interpol also released a Red Notice against Singh, indicating an international alert for her arrest. Her name was further placed on the FBI's "most wanted" list in July this year, with the reward for information that leads to her capture radically raised from $25,000 to $250,000.

The White House immediately put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) after the arrest, stating, "CAPTURED: The 4th "10 Most Wanted" fugitive has been apprehended in the last 7 months, thanks to the Trump Admin. Cindy Singh will be charged with Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder. Let this serve as notice to all CRIMINALS: You will be captured and CHARGED."

Coordinated Arrest And Return To US Soil

Singh was apprehended in India in a joint operation by the FBI, Indian officials, and INTERPOL. She has since been brought back to the United States and will be turned over to Texas officials, according to Fox News.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted the importance of the arrest: "The FBI's Ten Most Wanted list is for cases like this one - where a violent fugitive believed she could flee, hide abroad, and avoid the reach of justice.Thanks to tireless FBI efforts and our global cooperation, Cindy Singh is back in America to stand accountable for the cruel killing of her own child." He added, "Justice knows no borders, and today the American people can witness that we will never relent in pursuing those who victimize the most innocent among us."

Disturbing Charges Against Singh

Cindy Rodriguez Singh is a bleak first as the first mother to be charged with murdering her own child to find a spot on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, a list that contains more than 500 of America's most wanted criminals. She was listed as the 4th most wanted on the list.

Witnesses reported to investigators that Singh supposedly thought her son, Noel, was "evil," perhaps "possessed."

She feared that he would try to hurt her newborn twins. Noel, who had chronic lung disease and needed oxygen therapy, was apparently subjected to abuse, starvation, and refused water. In one especially chilling episode, Singh supposedly hit him with keys when he tried to have a drink. At one time, she even told someone she had "sold" him.

On 31st October, 2023, Singh was officially charged with capital murder in Texas's Tarrant County, and days later, a federal warrant was issued for unlawful flight to evade prosecution.

