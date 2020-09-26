हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Cinema halls, open-air theatres to resume operations in West Bengal from October 1: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal has so far reported a total of 2,44,240 coronavirus infections, of which, 25,544 are still active.

Cinema halls, open-air theatres to resume operations in West Bengal from October 1: CM Mamata Banerjee
File Photo (ANI)

Kolkata: After more than six months of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (September 26, 2020) announced that the cinema halls and open-air theatres can reopen from October 1 with a maximum crowd of 50 people. 

CM Banerjee also said that the jatras along with all the musical, dance, recital and magic shows will be allowed to reopen.

The All India Trinamool Congress supremo took to her official Twitter account to announce the news and said, "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols."

West Bengal has so far reported a total of 2,44,240 coronavirus infections, of which, 25,544 are still active. West Bengal recorded 3,181 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has also witnessed 4,721 COVID-19 related deaths, which is up by 56 from September 25. 

The capital Kolkata has been the worst-hit city that has a total of 53,816 infections and 4,925 cases are still active.

Kolkata is followed by North 24 Parganas (48,876), Howrah (17,561) and South 24 Parganas (16,445).

The state government's health bulletin said that they have tested 30,55,039 COVID-19 samples to date and the total number of hospitals dedicated for treating COVID-19 across the state stands at 92.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Centre didn't listen on honouring farmers' sentiments: Shiromani Akali Dal breaks ties with BJP-led NDA over farm bills
  • 59,03,932Confirmed
  • 93,379Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M55S

India's inevitable plan for China's cartographic aggression; Watch this report