Cinema halls, open-air theatres to resume operations in West Bengal from October 1: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: After more than six months of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (September 26, 2020) announced that the cinema halls and open-air theatres can reopen from October 1 with a maximum crowd of 50 people.

CM Banerjee also said that the jatras along with all the musical, dance, recital and magic shows will be allowed to reopen.

The All India Trinamool Congress supremo took to her official Twitter account to announce the news and said, "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols."

West Bengal has so far reported a total of 2,44,240 coronavirus infections, of which, 25,544 are still active. West Bengal recorded 3,181 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has also witnessed 4,721 COVID-19 related deaths, which is up by 56 from September 25.

The capital Kolkata has been the worst-hit city that has a total of 53,816 infections and 4,925 cases are still active.

Kolkata is followed by North 24 Parganas (48,876), Howrah (17,561) and South 24 Parganas (16,445).

The state government's health bulletin said that they have tested 30,55,039 COVID-19 samples to date and the total number of hospitals dedicated for treating COVID-19 across the state stands at 92.