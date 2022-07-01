CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) is expected to announce the 10th results and 12th results 2022 soon. As per the latest media reports, the CISCE Results 2022 will be declared by July 15, 2022. Once declared, students can check theri the ISC Results 2022 and ICSE Results 2022 from the official website of the Board at www.cisce.org. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited.

Website to Check ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022

www.cisce.org

ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022: How to Download Class 10 & 12 results

Once announced, students can check their ISC, ICSE Results 2022 following the steps given below

Visit the official website of the CISCE at www.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link - ISC Class 12 Result or ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth

Click on submit, your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ALSO READ- JEE Main 2022: NTA's Mock Tests, Video Lectures and app to prepare for exams, get direct link for all here

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

Live TV