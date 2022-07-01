CISCE Board Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th result likely to be announced by THIS DATE on cisce.org
The CISCE board is expected to declare the ISC & ICSE Results 2022 by July 15, 2022, scroll down for more details.
- CISCE Results 2022 are expected to be declared by July 15, 2022
- CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022
- The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022
CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) is expected to announce the 10th results and 12th results 2022 soon. As per the latest media reports, the CISCE Results 2022 will be declared by July 15, 2022. Once declared, students can check theri the ISC Results 2022 and ICSE Results 2022 from the official website of the Board at www.cisce.org. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited.
Website to Check ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022
www.cisce.org
ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022: How to Download Class 10 & 12 results
Once announced, students can check their ISC, ICSE Results 2022 following the steps given below
- Visit the official website of the CISCE at www.cisce.org
- On the homepage, click on the link - ISC Class 12 Result or ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth
- Click on submit, your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.
