ICSE Result 2022, ISC Result 2022: Lakhs of students are waiting for the CISCE Results 2022 and their waiting is increased as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board will not be declaring the Class 10th, 12th ISE and ICSE Results any time soon as the results are not ready.

As per the latest media reports, CISCE Cheif executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon has informed the ISE, ICSE results are not ready yet and the board will make an official announcement for the release date and time of the results. Once announced, students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022: How to Download Class 10 & 12 results

Once announced, students can check their ISC, ICSE Results 2022 following the steps given below

Visit the official website of the CISCE at www.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link - ISC Class 12 Result or ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth

Click on submit, your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

