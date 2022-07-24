ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. As per reports ISC class 12 result is expected to be declared today (July 24). According to media reports ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared today on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25. Once released, the CISCE ISC class 12th result can be checked through the official website — cisce.org.

It has been a record that the pass percentage of the ISC exam never dips below 95 per cent. Hence, students can expect good results this year as well.

ISC Result 2022: Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ISC Result 2022: Here is how to check your result

- Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit

- The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.