ICSE, ISC students can now apply for improvement, compartment till August 4

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) students who want to apply for improvement or compartment exams can register till August 4. CISCE Chief Executive & Secretary Gerry Arathoon on July 30 informed that the registration for the ICSE/ISC 2021 improvement and compartment examinations has been extended from August 1 to August 4.

Arathoon further stated that the ICSE and ISC 2021 improvement and compartment examinations will begin from August 16.

Students who are willing to apply for improvement or have failed can approach their schools to apply for ICSE and ISC 2021 improvement and compartment examinations.

Earlier on July 24, the CISCE had announced ICSE and ISC Board results. In class 10, girls and boys achieved the same pass percentage (99.98 per cent), while in class 12, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.

The CISCE had cancelled the exams for both classes this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and the result was prepared on an alternative assessment policy decided by the board.

A total of 2,19,499 candidates, including 54.14 per cent boys and 45.86 per cent girls, had registered for class 10 exams, while 94,011 candidates, including 53.67 per cent boys and 46.33 per cent girls were enrolled in class 12.

For evaluating class 12 candidates, the parameters included average marks of papers and subjects scored in class 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. The average of class 10 marks, including English and best four subjects, and marks of project work and practical exams during class 12 have also been considered in calculation of the final results.

On the other hand, for class 10, the result was tabulated on the basis of average marks scored by candidates in various exams and tests in class 9 and 10 besides internal assessment marks, including the project and practical work.

