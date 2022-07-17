CISCE Class 10th results 2022: CISCE Board declared class 10th ICSE board results today (Sunday, July 17) at 5 pm. The results are out, students can check their scorecards on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Lakhs of students were waiting for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results. For Class 10 students, the wait is over. Students will need their registration number mentioned on their admit card and their date of birth to check their marks.

ICSE Class 10 Board Result 2022: Here is how you can download the scorecard

-Visit the official website of the CISCE at www.cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the link - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth

- Click on submit, and your ICSE Class 10 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The rechecking module will be active soon from July 17 to July 23. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper per subject to avail the facility. If a student has objections related to the marks awarded to them, they can make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the issue in detail. Schools need to look into the issue in detail and only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. Students need to note that this concern raising mechanism is only for correction of calculation of marks.

Last year, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus results for the students are formed on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. In 2020, the Council saw 2.07 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage for 2020 was 99.33 per cent.