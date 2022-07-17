NewsIndia
CISCE Class 10th results 2022: ICSE class 10th result DECLARED at cisce.org- How to check if official website crashed

CISCE Board declared the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 today, July 17, if official website is crashed students can check result via SMS and Digilocker 

Jul 17, 2022

CISCE Class 10th results 2022: ICSE class 10th result DECLARED at cisce.org- How to check if official website crashed

CISCE Class 10th results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, ICSE Class 10 result 2022 today, July 17. ICSR class 10th board results were declared today at 5 pm on the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Once declared, students can check their ICSE Result 2022 through the official websites. it is likely that the official website might crash or slow down. Therefore, students can try these alternative ways to check their CISCE result.

ICSE 10th Results: Here is how to check the result via SMS

Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile

Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your Unique ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288

Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result.

ICSE 10th Results: Here is how to download result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or install the app

Step 2: Click on sign up option available in the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CISCE ICSE result 2022

Step 6: Click on the class ICSE result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

As the results are declared candidates can apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable. The rescheduling will only be allowed for semester 2 exams this time as for semester 1 exams, the facility was provided earlier. The rechecking will be available from today July 17 to July 23.

