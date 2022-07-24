ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today July 24 at 5 PM. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students can check their, CISCE ISC class 12th result through the official website — cisce.org. Lakhs of students were waiting for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to announce the class 12th board exam results. For Class 12th students, the wait is over. Students will need their registration number mentioned on their admit card and their date of birth to check their marks.

ISC Result 2022: Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ISC Result 2022: Here is how to check your result

- Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit

- The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Earlier, ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.