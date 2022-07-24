ISC 12th Results: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, ICSE Class 12 result 2022 today, July 24. ISC class 12th board results were declared today at 5 pm on the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students can check their ICSE Result 2022 through the official websites. It is likely that the official website might crash or slow down. Therefore, students can try these alternative ways to check their CISCE result.

ISC class 12th results: Here is how to check result via SMS

Step 1: Begin a new text message on your phone.

Step 2: Enter your Unique ID and then ISC. For instance, ISC 1234567. (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send a text message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your results will be sent to you through SMS.

ISC class 12th results: Here is how to check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Navigate to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with the credentials from your accounts.

Step 3: Under the education tab, click on the CISCE link.

Step 4: Go to the ISC Class 12 result 2022 page.

Step 5: Your grade sheet will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the document and print it.

Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well. The ISC 12th Exam 2022 for Semester 2 was held from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022. Once announced, the ISC Class 12 Result will be available online at cisce.org.