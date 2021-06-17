हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISCE Board exam result 2021

CISCE exam results 2021: Class 12 board results to be declared on July 20, check details here

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) evaluating the performance of  class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment is likely to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20

CISCE exam results 2021: Class 12 board results to be declared on July 20, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20.  The evaluation criteria to prepare the results will be based on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12, according to reports. 

Notably, the CISCE will consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020. 

While CISCE gets ready to declare the results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its report on the Class 12 assessment process before theSupreme Court on Thursday. 

A Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted two weeks’ time to CBSE to finalise the evaluation criteria for declaring the Class 12 results.

It is important to note that in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 on June 1. 

ALSO READ: LIVE: CBSE, CISCE to submit evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams in SC today

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CISCE Board exam result 2021CBSE board exam results 2021Board exam resultsClass 12 board exam results
Next
Story

School reopening: Uttar Pradesh govt's primary, upper primary schools to reopen from this date

Must Watch

PT16M23S

Class 12 CBSE: Know how you'll be marked