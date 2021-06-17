CISCE exam results 2021: Class 12 board results to be declared on July 20, check details here

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20. The evaluation criteria to prepare the results will be based on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12, according to reports.

Notably, the CISCE will consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.

While CISCE gets ready to declare the results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its report on the Class 12 assessment process before theSupreme Court on Thursday.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted two weeks’ time to CBSE to finalise the evaluation criteria for declaring the Class 12 results.

It is important to note that in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 on June 1.

