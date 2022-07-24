CISCE Result 2022: ISC Class 12th to be out at 5 PM on results.cisce.org, here's how to check on SMS
CISCE declared the ISC class 12th result 2022 on the official website- results.cisce.org, scroll down for direct link to download scorecard and more.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2022: The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will be declared the ISC class 12th result 2022 on July 24 at 5 pm. Students can check their results through the official website- results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Candidates can also check their ISC Class 12 results via digilocker and SMS.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard
Visit the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org
On the homepage, click on the link - ISC Class 10 Result 2022
Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth
Click on submit, your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
ISC Class 12th result on SMS
Students can get ISC Results 2022 on their Mobile by sending SMS "ISC<Space><Unique Id>" to 09248082883.
ISC 12th result Direct Link
The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two semesters. The Semester 1 examination was held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination was held April/May 2022. The CISCE has already declared the ICSE Class 10th result
