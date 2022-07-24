CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2022: The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will be declared the ISC class 12th result 2022 on July 24 at 5 pm. Students can check their results through the official website- results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Candidates can also check their ISC Class 12 results via digilocker and SMS.

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard

Visit the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link - ISC Class 10 Result 2022

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth

Click on submit, your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ISC Class 12th result on SMS

Students can get ISC Results 2022 on their Mobile by sending SMS "ISC<Space><Unique Id>" to 09248082883.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two semesters. The Semester 1 examination was held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination was held April/May 2022. The CISCE has already declared the ICSE Class 10th result

