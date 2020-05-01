CISCE to conduct examination for remaining papers of ICSE and ISC as per Centre's directives of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday announced that it will conduct the examinations of the remaining papers of the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) as per directives of the Centre on the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. In a release, it stated that the remaining papers of ICSE and ISC will be held within a period of 6-8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.

The ICSE examination is left with remaining papers — Geography, Biology, Economics, Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4 while the ISC is left with Biology, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5.

The schedule of the revised dates of the six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC will be announced later. “The schedule of the revised dates for the remaining six papers of the ICSE and 8 papers of the ISC examinations respectively is subject to the government’s directives on the lockdown,” the council statement mentioned.

It will announce the schedule eight days prior to the commencement of exams.

The results of the board examinations will be released within six-eight weeks after the examinations are held.

“The schools may give provisional admission to the ICSE students into class 11, subject to the board results. The schools may also begin/ continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of the remaining papers,” read the release.